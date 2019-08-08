Here & Now
A new report by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change explains the link between land use and the impacts of climate change. One crucial land mass undergoing major change is the Amazon rainforest.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Carlos Nobre, a climate scientist in Brazil, about why deforestation has spiked and how it could impact carbon absorption.
This segment aired on August 8, 2019.
