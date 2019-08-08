Here & Now
Some Equinox, SoulCycle Members Demand Owner Stephen Ross Cancel Trump Fundraiser03:49Play
Stephen Ross, who owns the parent company of Equinox and SoulCycle, is hosting a major Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons this week. Enraged members are demanding he cancel it — or they will cancel their memberships. We get the latest from Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on August 8, 2019.
