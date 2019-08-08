The impacts of last weekend's mass shootings are being felt far beyond El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. On Wednesday, the headquarters of USA Today outside Washington, D.C., were evacuated after authorities received an unconfirmed report of a gunman in the building. Local police later called it "a nonevent," and said there was no evidence a crime had occurred.

That follows another false-alarm panic on Tuesday in New York, when the sound of backfiring dirt bikes sent hundreds of people fleeing Times Square. Many mistook the sounds for gunshots and sought shelter in nearby buildings, including Broadway theaters.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Arthur Evans, Jr., CEO of the American Psychological Association.