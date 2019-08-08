Here & Now
Who's Running For President In 2020?
2020 Hopeful Jay Inslee Says His Clean Energy Plan Will 'Save Us From The Climate Crisis'09:48Play
Washington Governor Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) is one of more than 20 Democrats vying for the chance to face President Trump in the general election next year.
Inslee tells Here & Now's Robin Young that if he’s the next president of the United States, addressing climate change will be his top priority.
This segment aired on August 8, 2019.
