Who's Running For President In 2020?

2020 Hopeful Jay Inslee Says His Clean Energy Plan Will 'Save Us From The Climate Crisis'09:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a forum in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 3, 2019. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a forum in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 3, 2019. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) is one of more than 20 Democrats vying for the chance to face President Trump in the general election next year.

Inslee tells Here & Now's Robin Young that if he’s the next president of the United States, addressing climate change will be his top priority.

This segment aired on August 8, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news