Here & Now
NCAA Announces New Rules For Agents03:41Play
The NCAA is tightening rules for agents who want to represent college athletes. They are requiring agents to have a bachelor's degree to be certified by the league. Some say the rule is aimed specifically at the agent who represents LeBron James, who does not have a college degree.
Host Robin Young talks about this and other sports news of the week with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on August 8, 2019.
