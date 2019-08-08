Books You Might Want To Read — Or Reread — This Summer11:01
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Bookshelves inside Doris Kearns Goodwin's home. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Bookshelves inside Doris Kearns Goodwin's home. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now's go-to literary guy Steve Almond (@stevealmondjoy) about some of his favorite books to re-read.

Recommended Reads

Novels:

Short Stories:

Non-Fiction:

Robin's Pick:

Did you favorite make the list? See what other listeners had to say!

This segment aired on August 8, 2019.

Related:

Robin Young Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news