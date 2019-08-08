Here & Now
Books You Might Want To Read — Or Reread — This Summer11:01Play
Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now's go-to literary guy Steve Almond (@stevealmondjoy) about some of his favorite books to re-read.
- More from Steve Almond: "Manuals for Living: What Our Favorite Novels Teach Us About Ourselves"
Recommended Reads
Novels:
- "William Stoner And The Battle For The Inner Life" by John Williams
- "The Lover" by Marguerite Duras
- "Money" by Martin Amis
- "Cat’s Eye” by Margaret Atwood
Short Stories:
- “Birds of America” by Lorrie Moore
Non-Fiction:
- “Between the World and Me” Ta-Nehisi Coates
- “Consider the Lobster” by David Foster Wallace
- “Slouching Toward Bethlehem” by Joan Didion
- "Rubyfruit Jungle" by Rita Mae Brown
Robin's Pick:
- "Pilgrim at Tinker Creek" by Annie Dillard
Did you favorite make the list? See what other listeners had to say!
This segment aired on August 8, 2019.
