Here & Now
2020 Presidential Candidates Want To Impress At Iowa State Fair03:46Play
The Iowa State Fair, underway now, is a required stop for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who want to win over voters ahead of the Iowa caucus in February.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) about Joe Biden's visit on Thursday and who else will be there this week.
This segment aired on August 9, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news