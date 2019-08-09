2020 Presidential Candidates Want To Impress At Iowa State Fair03:46
August 09, 2019
The Iowa State Fair, underway now, is a required stop for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who want to win over voters ahead of the Iowa caucus in February.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) about Joe Biden's visit on Thursday and who else will be there this week.

This segment aired on August 9, 2019.

