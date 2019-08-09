'Gun Violence Is Indiscriminate': Activist Says After El Paso, Dayton Shootings, Don't Forget About Chicago09:41
August 09, 2019
Tamar Manasseh (far right), founder of Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings. (Photo courtesy of Tamar Manasseh)
As a nation, much of the focus this week has been on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

But a group of mothers is asking that we also not forget about another American city gripped by gun violence: Chicago.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Tamar Manasseh (@TamarManasseh), founder of Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings.

This segment aired on August 9, 2019.

