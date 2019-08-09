Here & Now
As a nation, much of the focus this week has been on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
But a group of mothers is asking that we also not forget about another American city gripped by gun violence: Chicago.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Tamar Manasseh (@TamarManasseh), founder of Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings.
This segment aired on August 9, 2019.
