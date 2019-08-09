Here & Now
Two California Police Officers Suit Up In Mexican Charro Uniforms To Bridge Community04:58Play
In an effort to connect with its largely Latino population, the Salinas Police Department (@SalinasPD) in California tried an unconventional approach to mend its contentious relationship with the community.
This summer, two police officers donned the traditional Mexican charro uniform at the city's largest rodeo event. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with one of them, officer Gabriel Carvey.
This segment aired on August 9, 2019.
