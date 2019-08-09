Two California Police Officers Suit Up In Mexican Charro Uniforms To Bridge Community04:58
August 09, 2019
Officer Gabriel Carvey (Photo courtesy of the Salinas Police Department)
In an effort to connect with its largely Latino population, the Salinas Police Department (@SalinasPD) in California tried an unconventional approach to mend its contentious relationship with the community.

This summer, two police officers donned the traditional Mexican charro uniform at the city's largest rodeo event. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with one of them, officer Gabriel Carvey.

This segment aired on August 9, 2019.

