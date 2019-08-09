Schools across the country are reopening after the summer vacation. From Florida to Kansas and California, many kids are already back in their classrooms. Students in Olsted Academy North in Louisville, Kentucky, are preparing to return to school next week.

For one teacher in particular, it means a new year of calling parents to give them good news about their kids instead of telling them what's going wrong.

Liz Schlemmer (@LSchlemmerWFPL) of member station WFPL reports.