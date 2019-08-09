Here & Now
Former White Supremacist Explains Why Young White Men Join Extremist Groups10:54Play
Authorities are investigating two separate mass shootings in Gilroy, California, and El Paso, Texas, as possible acts of domestic terrorism.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Christian Picciolini (@cpicciolini), founder of the Free Radicals Project and author of the forthcoming book, "Breaking Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism," about why young white men join white supremacy groups — and how he helps bring them out.
This segment aired on August 9, 2019.
Tonya Mosley Co-host, Here & Now
Tonya Mosley is the third co-host of Here & Now, based in Los Angeles.
