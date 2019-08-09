Former White Supremacist Explains Why Young White Men Join Extremist Groups10:54
August 09, 2019
James Alex Fields Jr., second from left, holds a black shield in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields, who was the driver in a deadly car attack at the Charlottesville rally, was sentenced to life in prison. (Alan Goffinski/AP)
Authorities are investigating two separate mass shootings in Gilroy, California, and El Paso, Texas, as possible acts of domestic terrorism.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Christian Picciolini (@cpicciolini), founder of the Free Radicals Project and author of the forthcoming book, "Breaking Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism," about why young white men join white supremacy groups — and how he helps bring them out.

This segment aired on August 9, 2019.

