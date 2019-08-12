Investigators are trying to find out what caused the tragic fire that killed five young children in Erie, Pennsylvania, at a day care center. The tragedy highlights how critical day care is for working families in America.

But child care is almost unaffordable for many in the U.S. The average cost can be as high as $1,200 a month. In Maine, just getting a spot in a center is also a major challenge.

Jennifer Mitchell from Maine Public Radio reports.