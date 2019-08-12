Here & Now
Former Collection Agency Executives Start Charity To Buy And Forgive Medical Debt11:07Play
Nearly 80 million Americans carry medical debt, contributing to at least half of all American bankruptcies. Two former debt collection agency executives are buying bundled debt from collectors — and then forgiving it. Their charity, RIP Medical Debt (@RIPMedicalDebt), has now forgiven more than $800 million in medical debt.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton, founders of RIP Medical Debt, about how the charity works and their incentive for creating it.
This segment aired on August 12, 2019.
