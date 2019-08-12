Nearly 80 million Americans carry medical debt, contributing to at least half of all American bankruptcies. Two former debt collection agency executives are buying bundled debt from collectors — and then forgiving it. Their charity, RIP Medical Debt (@RIPMedicalDebt), has now forgiven more than $800 million in medical debt.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton, founders of RIP Medical Debt, about how the charity works and their incentive for creating it.