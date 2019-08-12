Water resources around the world are under a lot of pressure. One way to recycle water is to reuse it. It's called greywater, which is the water that drains from your shower, sink or washing machine.

More than 20 states allow some kind of greywater reuse, including Colorado, which joined the list in 2013. But today there's barely any reuse of water in the state. Michael Elizabeth Sakas (@_msakas) of Colorado Public Radio reports.