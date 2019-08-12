Students are back for the first day of school Monday in El Paso, Texas, at the city's largest school district. It's been a little over a week after 22 people were killed in mass shooting at a local Walmart. The youngest victim was 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Javier's former teacher, Adrian Barrios, who teaches social studies at Ricardo Estrada Middle School in El Paso.