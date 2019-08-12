Here & Now
Accused child molester and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death will not end the legal probe into his actions and his associates. The spotlight has now shifted to the people who may have helped Epstein recruit minors, and also to others whom he had personal and professional connections.
Host Robin Young talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Nicole Hong (@nicole_hong), who is covering the story.
This segment aired on August 12, 2019.
