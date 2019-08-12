100 Years Of Grand Canyon National Park: How It Was Created And Carved Over Millions Of Years11:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 12, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A general view of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, on February 13, 2017. (Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images)
A general view of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, on February 13, 2017. (Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images)

The Grand Canyon became a National Park 100 years ago this year. Over the next few days, we're talking about some different aspects of the Grand Canyon — from how it was formed many millions of years ago, to the Native American communities that have lived there for many centuries, and how the canyon has inspired musicians.

In Part 1 of our Grand Canyon Centennial series, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with geologist Wayne Ranney (@wayneranney) about what created the Grand Canyon and what we can learn about geologic time by looking at its rock layers and fossils.

This segment aired on August 12, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news