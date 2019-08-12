The Grand Canyon became a National Park 100 years ago this year. Over the next few days, we're talking about some different aspects of the Grand Canyon — from how it was formed many millions of years ago, to the Native American communities that have lived there for many centuries, and how the canyon has inspired musicians.

In Part 1 of our Grand Canyon Centennial series, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with geologist Wayne Ranney (@wayneranney) about what created the Grand Canyon and what we can learn about geologic time by looking at its rock layers and fossils.