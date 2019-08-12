Here & Now
Protests At Hong Kong Airport Grounds Travel To A Halt05:22Play
Hong Kong airport officials cancelled more than 150 flights Monday as thousands of protesters crammed into the terminal.
This is the latest in a series of prolonged protests against the government, but Monday's demonstration at the airport was sparked by allegations of police violence over the weekend.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews).
This segment aired on August 12, 2019.
