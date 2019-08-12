Protests At Hong Kong Airport Grounds Travel To A Halt05:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 12, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Hong Kong airport officials cancelled more than 150 flights Monday as thousands of protesters crammed into the terminal.

This is the latest in a series of prolonged protests against the government, but Monday's demonstration at the airport was sparked by allegations of police violence over the weekend.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews).

This segment aired on August 12, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news