Here & Now
Iran Accuses U.S. Of Stoking Arms Race In The Strait Of Hormuz09:48Play
Tensions have been on the rise in the Gulf since the U.S. pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions aimed at Iran’s oil exports. After Iran seized a British tanker last month, the U.S. launched a naval mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial choke point between the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through which about one fifth of the world’s oil travels.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sara Vakhshouri (@SVakhshouri), founder and president of SVB Energy International, a strategic energy consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Dubai.
This segment aired on August 12, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news