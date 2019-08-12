Tensions have been on the rise in the Gulf since the U.S. pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions aimed at Iran’s oil exports. After Iran seized a British tanker last month, the U.S. launched a naval mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial choke point between the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through which about one fifth of the world’s oil travels.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sara Vakhshouri (@SVakhshouri), founder and president of SVB Energy International, a strategic energy consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Dubai.