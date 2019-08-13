Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says he no longer supports President Trump's re-election, calling his one-time employer "off the rails" and likening the presidency to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Part of Scaramucci's newfound criticism of the president is Trump's use of Twitter to launch personal attacks on his critics and political opponents.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor at large for Recode.