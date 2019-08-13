After a fire, people mostly want to move back in and rebuild, and that's pretty much what happens. Local officials figure out how to do something better, and they try it. Then fire comes again. And they think of something better, again. It's a pattern of thinking that we can make people safe if we can find the right tool.

Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious) from member station KQED looks for some of the tools that might be missing.