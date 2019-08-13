Here & Now
'Guardians Of The Grand Canyon': The Havasupai Tribe's Long Connection To The Canyon's Red Rocks09:38Play
This is part II of our Grand Canyon Centennial series.
The Havasupai Tribe is the only Native American tribe that still lives below the rim of the Grand Canyon.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss, a Havasupai Tribal Councilwoman, about the tribe's relationship with the Grand Canyon.
This segment aired on August 13, 2019.
