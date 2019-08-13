'Guardians Of The Grand Canyon': The Havasupai Tribe's Long Connection To The Canyon's Red Rocks09:38
August 13, 2019
Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss, a Havasupai Tribal Councilwoman, at the Red Butte Gathering in October, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss)
This is part II of our Grand Canyon Centennial series

The Havasupai Tribe is the only Native American tribe that still lives below the rim of the Grand Canyon.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss, a Havasupai Tribal Councilwoman, about the tribe's relationship with the Grand Canyon.

This segment aired on August 13, 2019.

