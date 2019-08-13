Here & Now
An environmental group in France is suing the city of Paris for failing to properly warn and inform residents about the risk of lead contamination from the devastating fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral back in April.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jacky Bonnemains, director of Robin des Bois, about the group's concerns.
This segment aired on August 13, 2019.
