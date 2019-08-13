French Environmental Group Sounds Alarm On Lead Contamination Levels In Paris From Notre Dame Fire04:08
August 13, 2019
A worker sprays a gel on the ground to absorb lead as he takes part in a clean-up operation at Saint Benoit school near Notre Dame cathedral during a decontamination operation on August 8, 2019. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
An environmental group in France is suing the city of Paris for failing to properly warn and inform residents about the risk of lead contamination from the devastating fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral back in April.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jacky Bonnemains, director of Robin des Bois, about the group's concerns.

This segment aired on August 13, 2019.

