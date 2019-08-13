Trump Administration Announces Broad Changes To Endangered Species Act05:27
August 13, 2019
The Trump administration has announced broad changes to the Endangered Species Act. This comes after a recent United Nations report warned that more than 1 million plants and animals around the world face extinction, some within decades.

Environmental groups are promising to challenge the rollbacks in court. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Noah Greenwald (@Noah_Ark_757), endangered species director for The Center for Biological Diversity.

This segment aired on August 13, 2019.

