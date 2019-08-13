Here & Now
Missile Test Site Explosion Raises Questions About U.S.-Russia Nuclear Competition05:32Play
There have been funerals for the five Russian nuclear engineers killed in an explosion at a test site last week. The engineers were testing a new missile, which raises important questions about the future of nuclear competition between the U.S. and Russia. Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) with the MIT Security Studies program.
This segment aired on August 13, 2019.
