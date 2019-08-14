Here & Now
The friend who is accused of buying body armor for the gunman in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, is in court Wednesday. Meanwhile, police are still looking into the shooter's motive and have pinned down a more detailed timeline of the shooter's movements that night.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dayton Daily News reporter Will Garbe (@WGarbeWHIO).
This segment aired on August 14, 2019.
