Police Reveal New Details In Dayton Mass Shooting Investigation03:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 14, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The friend who is accused of buying body armor for the gunman in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, is in court Wednesday. Meanwhile, police are still looking into the shooter's motive and have pinned down a more detailed timeline of the shooter's movements that night.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dayton Daily News reporter Will Garbe (@WGarbeWHIO).

This segment aired on August 14, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news