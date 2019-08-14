Grand Canyon National Park's Centennial: What The Next 100 Years Will Bring10:34
August 14, 2019
Tourist view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona 05 April 2007. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)
This is part II of our Grand Canyon Centennial series

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Jan Balsom, senior adviser to the superintendent at Grand Canyon National Park, about managing visitors, working with Native American communities around the Grand Canyon, and what the next 100 years will be like.

This segment aired on August 14, 2019.

Grand Canyon Centennial Series

