Following the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, many politicians, including President Trump, have talked about implementing "red flag laws."
Indiana is one of the earliest states to have introduced laws that allow police to temporarily take away guns from mentally unstable persons.
Side Effect Public Media's Isaiah Seibert (@isaiah_seibert) reports on a recent case in the state that highlights the implications of the law.
This segment aired on August 14, 2019.
