A Look At Indiana's 'Red Flag' Laws04:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 14, 2019
  • Isaiah Seibert, Side Effects Public Media
TwitterfacebookEmail

Following the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, many politicians, including President Trump, have talked about implementing "red flag laws."

Indiana is one of the earliest states to have introduced laws that allow police to temporarily take away guns from mentally unstable persons.

Side Effect Public Media's Isaiah Seibert (@isaiah_seibert) reports on a recent case in the state that highlights the implications of the law.

This segment aired on August 14, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news