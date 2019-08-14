Here & Now
Woman Who Says Epstein Raped Her Sues His Estate, Alleges Co-Conspirators04:14Play
On Wednesday, a woman who says Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and raped her sued his estate and alleged co-conspirators. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime confidant, was the only named defendant in the case. She's denied procuring girls for him.
NPR reporter Sasha Ingber (@SashaIngber) discusses the latest about the case with host Robin Young.
This segment aired on August 14, 2019.
