Companies Race To Patent Their Cannabis Products
Eleven states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational cannabis, and some companies are racing to patent their products, from new strains of marijuana plants to new ways of extracting THC.
But because this industry has lived in the shadows for so long, that race may not be a clear or fair one.
Ali Budner (@ali_budner) of member station KRCC reports. Her story comes from the Mountain West News Bureau.
This segment aired on August 15, 2019.
