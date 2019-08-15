Here & Now
Fears Of A Global Economic Recession Escalate After Dow Plunges04:41Play
Asian and European markets delivered a mixed performance on Thursday after the Dow plunged by 800 points on Wednesday in one of the biggest ever one-day sell-offs on Wall Street.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Roben Farzard (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure," about growing fears of a global economic recession.
This segment aired on August 15, 2019.
