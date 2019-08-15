How The Grand Canyon Influences And Inspires Musicians09:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 15, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Havasupai Guardians of the Grand Canyon performance on June 22, 2019 at the Grand Canyon Music Festival. (Courtesy of Clare Hoffman)
The Havasupai Guardians of the Grand Canyon performance on June 22, 2019 at the Grand Canyon Music Festival. (Courtesy of Clare Hoffman)

This is part IV of our Grand Canyon Centennial series

We've been talking about the Grand Canyon this week to mark it's centennial as a national park. The Grand Canyon has inspired many artists, writers, and musicians over that time, and long before.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to one of the musicians who has been inspired by the Grand Canyon, Clare Hoffman. She's the co-founder and artistic director of the Grand Canyon Music Festival.

This segment aired on August 15, 2019.

Grand Canyon Centennial

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news