Here & Now
How The Grand Canyon Influences And Inspires Musicians09:48Play
This is part IV of our Grand Canyon Centennial series.
We've been talking about the Grand Canyon this week to mark it's centennial as a national park. The Grand Canyon has inspired many artists, writers, and musicians over that time, and long before.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to one of the musicians who has been inspired by the Grand Canyon, Clare Hoffman. She's the co-founder and artistic director of the Grand Canyon Music Festival.
This segment aired on August 15, 2019.
Grand Canyon Centennial
