Here & Now
'The Pearsons Are Not An Anomaly': Mandy Moore And Milo Ventimiglia On Emmy-Nominated Show 'This Is Us'11:08Play
NBC's "This Is Us" is among the contenders at next month's Emmy Awards. The show racked up nine nominations, including outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series.
"This Is Us" tells the story of one American family through the present, past and future, taking viewers on a journey through different time periods.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with two of the stars, Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) and Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia).
This segment aired on August 15, 2019.
Robin Young Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.
