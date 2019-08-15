'The Pearsons Are Not An Anomaly': Mandy Moore And Milo Ventimiglia On Emmy-Nominated Show 'This Is Us'11:08
August 15, 2019
"This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack. (Photo by Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
"This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack. (Photo by Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

NBC's "This Is Us" is among the contenders at next month's Emmy Awards. The show racked up nine nominations, including outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series.

"This Is Us" tells the story of one American family through the present, past and future, taking viewers on a journey through different time periods.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with two of the stars, Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) and Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia).

NBC's "This Is Us" cast. (Photo courtesy of NBC)
NBC's "This Is Us" cast. (Photo courtesy of NBC)

This segment aired on August 15, 2019.

