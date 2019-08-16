Here & Now
What It Takes To Build Communities That Are Safe From Wildfires06:43Play
After back to back years of destructive and deadly wildfires, California's fire season has been relatively mild so far. There are just a handful of major fires burning now.
But Californians know that could change. One of the questions they are asking is: What would it take to build communities that are safe from fire?
Lauren Sommer (@lesommer) from member station KQED reports.
This segment aired on August 16, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news