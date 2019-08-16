Here & Now
Bureau Of Reclamation Announces Plans For Water Cutbacks Along Colorado River05:18Play
On Thursday, the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced plans for water cutbacks along the Colorado River. The news comes following reports that water levels at Lake Mead are dropping to dangerous levels.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University's Morrison Institute for Public Policy.
This segment aired on August 16, 2019.
