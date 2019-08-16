KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe) brings us his five favorite artists of the moment, and promises us they all have the potential to be as big as Lorde or Lizzo.

Music From The Segment

French Vanilla, "Suddenly"

Automatic, "Too Much Money"

Bananagun, "Do Yeah"

Clairo, "Closer To You"

Kate Bollinger, "Untitled"