DJ Sessions: French Vanilla, Bananagun And 3 Other Delicious Artists To Know This Summer09:54Play
KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe) brings us his five favorite artists of the moment, and promises us they all have the potential to be as big as Lorde or Lizzo.
Music From The Segment
French Vanilla, "Suddenly"
Automatic, "Too Much Money"
Bananagun, "Do Yeah"
Clairo, "Closer To You"
Kate Bollinger, "Untitled"
This segment aired on August 16, 2019.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
