August 16, 2019
Harry Markopolos, a financial analyst who raised concerns over Bernie Madoff before his fraud was discovered, said General Electric is hiding major losses from investors.

GE responded that Markopolos, who is working with a short seller, is merely trying to manipulate the market. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This segment aired on August 16, 2019.

