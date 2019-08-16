Here & Now
Harry Markopolos, a financial analyst who raised concerns over Bernie Madoff before his fraud was discovered, said General Electric is hiding major losses from investors.
GE responded that Markopolos, who is working with a short seller, is merely trying to manipulate the market. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on August 16, 2019.
