After nearly two decades, a boil advisory has been lifted from the tiny West Virginia town of O'Toole.

For most of those years, the drinking water had reportedly been foul-smelling and discolored. The McDowell County Public Service District has taken over the water system that was created by a coal company in the mid-1900s.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Mavis Brewster, general manager of the McDowell County Public Service District in Welch, West Virginia.