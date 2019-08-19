Here & Now
Clean Drinking Water Comes To West Virginia Town After 17-Year Hiatus03:02Play
After nearly two decades, a boil advisory has been lifted from the tiny West Virginia town of O'Toole.
For most of those years, the drinking water had reportedly been foul-smelling and discolored. The McDowell County Public Service District has taken over the water system that was created by a coal company in the mid-1900s.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Mavis Brewster, general manager of the McDowell County Public Service District in Welch, West Virginia.
This segment aired on August 19, 2019.
