NY1 political anchor Errol Louis (@errollouis) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss the New York Police Department's decision to fire Daniel Pantaleo, the white police officer. He was involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man whose dying cry of "I can't breathe" sparked a national debate about race and police use of force.
This segment aired on August 19, 2019.
