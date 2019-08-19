Here & Now
The 2020 Olympics are less than a year away and officials are concerned about the weather. It's very hot this time of year in Tokyo, Japan. Last week, a test event had to be shortened because of extreme weather conditions, with humidity temperatures over 80 degrees.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Brett Larner (@JRNHeadlines), a journalist who covers distance running in Japan.
This segment aired on August 19, 2019.
