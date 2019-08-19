Here & Now
Huawei Gets Another 90-Day Reprieve To Buy Goods From U.S. Companies03:47Play
The Trump administration is extending a license allowing the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei to buy goods from American companies. The Commerce Department blacklisted the company earlier this year because of national security concerns, but the license allows Huawei to continue doing business with some American companies.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from CNN's Clare Sebastian (@ClareCNN).
This segment aired on August 19, 2019.
