The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is proposing new rules that would make it harder to challenge an institution's discriminatory lending practices due to algorithmic bias.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Emmanuel Martinez of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting about the potential future impact.
This segment aired on August 19, 2019.
