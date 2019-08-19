HUD Proposes To Relax Rules On Challenging Bias In Housing Algorithms06:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 19, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is proposing new rules that would make it harder to challenge an institution's discriminatory lending practices due to algorithmic bias.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Emmanuel Martinez of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting about the potential future impact.

This segment aired on August 19, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news