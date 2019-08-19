Physical Education Teachers Try To Make Gym Class More Inclusive05:32
August 19, 2019
  • Alan Yu, WHYY
More schools are re-opening this week across the country after the summer vacations, and for the kids, school means gym classes, which can be fun for many or a nightmare for others.

As a recent study shows, bad physical education classes could be linked to teenagers being less physically active as adults, meaning there's a lot riding on gym class in schools.

Alan Yu () of WHYY's The Pulse reports that some teachers are trying to make them better.

This segment aired on August 20, 2019.

