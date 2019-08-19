Here & Now
More schools are re-opening this week across the country after the summer vacations, and for the kids, school means gym classes, which can be fun for many or a nightmare for others.
As a recent study shows, bad physical education classes could be linked to teenagers being less physically active as adults, meaning there's a lot riding on gym class in schools.
Alan Yu (@Alan_Yu039) of WHYY's The Pulse reports that some teachers are trying to make them better.
This segment aired on August 20, 2019.
