One California Community's Efforts To Manage Wildfires06:45
August 20, 2019
  • Molly Peterson, KQED
California's forests aren't healthy. After a century of preventing and putting out fires, millions of acres of trees are overcrowded, drought-stressed, and more than ready to burn. A couple of hours from the Oregon border, one community is asking how to do better.

KQED science reporter Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious) visited Weaverville, California, where people have sought common ground on how to save their forests.

This segment aired on August 20, 2019.

