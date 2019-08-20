Here & Now
One California Community's Efforts To Manage Wildfires06:45Play
California's forests aren't healthy. After a century of preventing and putting out fires, millions of acres of trees are overcrowded, drought-stressed, and more than ready to burn. A couple of hours from the Oregon border, one community is asking how to do better.
KQED science reporter Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious) visited Weaverville, California, where people have sought common ground on how to save their forests.
This segment aired on August 20, 2019.
