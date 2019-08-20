What happened to tumblr?

That's what some fans of the blogging site are asking after tumblr sold to the parent company of former rival Wordpress last week for as little as $3 million. In 2013, Yahoo paid $1.1 billion for it.

For many, tumblr defined the internet of the late aughts, before the explosion of social media. But, Kara Swisher writes, "what plagues the internet today hit tumblr hard and early."

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor at large for Recode.