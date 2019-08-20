Retired Sgt. Reflects On Officer's Firing In Eric Garner Case10:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house Monday, May 13, 2019, in Staten Island, N.Y. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house Monday, May 13, 2019, in Staten Island, N.Y. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

There has been lots of reaction to the firing this week of Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer who held Eric Garner in a chokehold in 2014. Garner's words, "I can't breathe," became a tag line for the Black Lives Matter movement against police violence.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Cheryl Dorsey, former Sergeant at the LA Police Department and author of "Black and Blue: The Creation of A Social Advocate."

This segment aired on August 20, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news