Here & Now
Retired Sgt. Reflects On Officer's Firing In Eric Garner Case10:54Play
There has been lots of reaction to the firing this week of Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer who held Eric Garner in a chokehold in 2014. Garner's words, "I can't breathe," became a tag line for the Black Lives Matter movement against police violence.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Cheryl Dorsey, former Sergeant at the LA Police Department and author of "Black and Blue: The Creation of A Social Advocate."
This segment aired on August 20, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news