There has been lots of reaction to the firing this week of Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer who held Eric Garner in a chokehold in 2014. Garner's words, "I can't breathe," became a tag line for the Black Lives Matter movement against police violence.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Cheryl Dorsey, former Sergeant at the LA Police Department and author of "Black and Blue: The Creation of A Social Advocate."