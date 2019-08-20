Here & Now
Home Depot, U.S. Steel Feel The Burn Of Tariffs
On Tuesday, Home Depot said it will lower its sales outlook for the fiscal year, amid concerns about tariffs and a deflation in lumber prices.
Meanwhile, the United States Steel Corp. has announced temporary layoffs of more than 100 workers at its Great Lakes facility in Michigan.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on August 20, 2019.
