Home Depot, U.S. Steel Feel The Burn Of Tariffs03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Tuesday, Home Depot said it will lower its sales outlook for the fiscal year, amid concerns about tariffs and a deflation in lumber prices.

Meanwhile, the United States Steel Corp. has announced temporary layoffs of more than 100 workers at its Great Lakes facility in Michigan.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on August 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news