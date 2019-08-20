Hospitals Assess The Potential Impact Of 'Medicare For All'06:40
August 20, 2019
With some Democratic presidential candidates promising to give health care to all Americans, hospital administrators are assessing the impact of such a policy on their businesses.

While supporters says administrative costs would go down, hospitals are concerned that low Medicare reimbursement rates will put them out of business.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Craig Garthwaite (@C_Garthwaite), a health care economist at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

This segment aired on August 20, 2019.

