Despite heavy rainfalls in July and August, the average still remains below normal in Washington state. Much of the state is still in a drought from a hot, dry spring and early summer.
And it's not only eastern Washington that's in trouble. Outside of Seattle, in the town of North Bend, most development is on hold until an issue of water is resolved.
KUOW's Eilís O'Neill (@eilis_oneill) has the story.
This segment aired on August 20, 2019.
