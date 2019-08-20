Lisa Leach, executive director of the Lovering Health Center in Greenland, New Hampshire, speaks with Here & Now's Tonya Mosley about how she might have to end her clinic's sliding fee scale or end walk-in nights because of her decision to withdraw from Title X federal funding.

Lovering Health Center has joined Planned Parenthood and other health providers in withdrawing from the program because of new federal rules that ban organizations that receive the money from referring women for abortions.